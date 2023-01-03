Watch Now
Police involved in shooting near 35th Avenue and Broadway Road in Phoenix

One person being treated, no officers were injured
Phoenix police say officers were involved in a shooting late Tuesday morning. The incident occurred before 11 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Broadway Road.
Posted at 11:19 AM, Jan 03, 2023
No officers were injured, according to Phoenix police. One person has been transported to the hospital for injuries in the shooting.

It's unclear what led to the shooting. No further information has been released.

