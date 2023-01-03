Police involved in shooting near 35th Avenue and Broadway Road in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say officers were involved in a shooting late Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred before 11 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Broadway Road.

No officers were injured, according to Phoenix police. One person has been transported to the hospital for injuries in the shooting.

An officer-involved shooting has occurred in the area of 35th Ave. and Broadway. The suspect is being transported to the hospital, and there are no injuries to officers. pic.twitter.com/qYSNfDIQPP — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) January 3, 2023

It's unclear what led to the shooting. No further information has been released.

