PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a man claimed to have been shot in a vehicle near State Route 143 and Van Buren Street.

The incident occurred Tuesday around 10 p.m.

Phoenix police say a man reported merging onto the freeway when he heard gunshots and one of his windows break.

The man was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

No suspect information is available and no further details on the incident were given.