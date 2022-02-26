Watch
Police investigating a deadly shooting near 19th and Dunlap avenues

Posted at 12:31 PM, Feb 26, 2022
PHOENIX — Phoenix Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near 19th and Dunlap avenues.

Around 1 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call and found a man with a gunshot wound who was transported to a local hospital.

The man, identified as 52-year-old Wilbur Shannon, was later pronounced dead.

Officers say the incident started as a verbal argument that then resulted in the victim being shot.

The man who shot the victim did not leave the scene and was detained.

The incident is currently under investigation.

