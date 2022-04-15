Phoenix's Loma Linda residents get action after calling police for years about club

PHOENIX — Residents in Phoenix’s Loma Linda neighborhood say they have reached out to police more than a dozen times, but are getting action after ABC15 started asking questions about a nuisance property. Neighbors say the nuisance has caused problems for years.

Blake Fensler has lived in the neighborhood nearly eight years.

"It was great. My wife grew up here. She was born here. A house became available, and we bought the house,” added Fensler.

As a father of three, with a teenager still at home, Fensler says he wants the so-called ‘White House Club’ to go.

"Every Friday and Saturday night, there is something going on here,” added Fensler.

He and others, who live on Amelia Avenue, tell ABC15 it's an after-hours club that's been a nuisance for years.

"I'm tired. I'm stressed. But, I am not going to let them bring me down,” said Lily Cocreham.

Cocreham, like other Loma Linda neighbors, complain of picking up liquor bottles, bags known to hold drugs and personal hygiene products.

"They poop in my yard. Human poop! They piss in my yard. They leave their tampons. They leave their Kotex,” added Cocreham.

Cocreham showed ABC15 more than a dozen contact cards, from police, she's held from every visit officers made to her street.

"I feel hopeless. I feel like you can't do anything, and no one is going to listen to you,” added Cocreham.

ABC15 went to the so-called club to get answers.

The man who answered the door claimed he knew of no problems and did not want to talk.

We also reached out to Phoenix Police and the city's vice mayor who say they've listened to neighbors.

"I mean, yes, sometimes it is tame. A little tamer after something happens. I think they get on people and say keep it down. But, the next night it's back up again,” added Fensler.

The department's spokesperson says an abatement officer served a "cease and desist" letter to the owner of the building due to criminal issues on the property.

Police say the owner gave a "30-day" warning to renters, the 30 days passed and the owner changed the locks on the door Thursday.