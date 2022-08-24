Watch Now
Phoenix Zoo mourns death of 20-year-old Percheron/Belgian draft horse 'Pete'

Phoenix Zoo
Pete Horse Phoenix Zoo 2
Posted at 10:46 AM, Aug 24, 2022
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Zoo is mourning the loss of one of their Percheron/Belgian draft horses.

20-year-old Pete died at the zoo's Thunderbird Equine Facility.

Pete and his half-brother Jake came to the zoo to help pull their wagon during ZooLights and other special events, according to the zoo.

Zoo officials described Pete as a "gentle giant" with a "laid-back attitude and calm personality." He loved kids and was often used for pony rides.

The zoo says draft horses have an average life span of 15-20 years.

Earlier this year the Phoenix Zoo also announced the loss of Rio, a 26-year-old Andean bear who came to the zoo in 1996.

