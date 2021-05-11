Phoenix woman faces multiple charges after malnourished dog and other pets rescued

PHOENIX — A woman is facing multiple animal cruelty charges after authorities rescued an extremely malnourished dog and several other pets at a Phoenix home last month.

The Arizona Humane Society said they are currently taking care of a 3-year-old female Great Dane mix named Pandora, along with other pets that were rescued in April.

Pandora weighed 57 pounds when she was rescued. At her age and her breed, the Great Dane mix should weigh double that amount, according to AHS.

On April 18, AHS animal cruelty investigators and Phoenix police responded to a call involving several abandoned dogs.

When they arrived at the scene, authorities found Pandora locked in a crate with no food or water, four other dogs, one cat, two chickens, and six reptiles living in "deplorable conditions", AHS said.

Authorities said 15 other pets were also found dead on the property.

AHS took the animals to be examined and medically treated.

Under AHS' care, Pandora has gained some weight and will require ongoing medical care.

On April 19, police arrested Rachel Ussery-Welch who believed to be responsible for the pets and was booked for 12 counts of animal cruelty.

An investigation remains ongoing.