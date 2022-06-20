Phoenix police say man was shot to death by girlfriend

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man is dead after being shot by his girlfriend, following an apparent domestic dispute.

A resident tells us she heard a harrowing cry for help just a few feet away from her home.

"Somebody help me, please; somebody help me, please. Help. Help," says a witness at Dimension on 27th Avenue.

The witness wanted to remain anonymous but told us she instructed her roommate to call 911, while she continued watching from her window.

"Pretty husky. He was reaching down over her - bam, bam. All I saw was the right hand; he was wailing on her," says the witness.

The witness also heard at least three shots fired. Phoenix police responded to the early morning shooting at Dimension on 27th Avenue, apartment homes near Bethany Home Road.

"When I looked over there, the guy was shot... went through his sternum and out the back," says the witness.

Officers transported the man to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. We're told the incident unfolded at the front of the apartment complex. The crime scene expanded throughout the property with residents unable to access some areas.

The man's girlfriend returned to the scene, where police say she told investigators he had been assaulting her when she shot him.

"Self-defense. Everybody that heard, it was self-defense, and it was," says the witness.

Police did detain the woman. It's unsure whether she could face any charges as the investigation continues.