PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a 24-year-old man has died after a shooting Sunday morning on 36th Street near McDowell Road.

Officials say it happened around 10:30 a.m.

Police say the man had been shot and was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police continue to investigate what led to the shooting. Officials are asking anyone with information to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

The investigation remains ongoing.