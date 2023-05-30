Phoenix police investigate string of pellet gun shootings along 19th Avenue

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a string of pellet gun shootings with multiple victims occurred along 19th Avenue early Tuesday morning.

The incidents occurred around the 5 a.m. hour on 19th Avenue between Camelback Road and Dunlap Avenue.

ABC15 crews saw multiple scenes under investigation and at least one person taken away in an ambulance.

KNXV

Phoenix police say five victims were located at multiple locations and all had what appeared to be pellet gun wounds. All of the victims had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospitals for treatment.

What led up to the shootings has not yet been determined and the investigation is ongoing.