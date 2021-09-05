Man found dead in Phoenix near light rail tracks at Central and Thomas Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a death after a man's body was found Sunday morning near the light rail tracks on Central Avenue and Thomas Road.

At about 4:45 a.m., officers were called to the area regarding an injured person.

Medics with the Phoenix Fire Department arrived on scene and pronounced the man dead.

Service Alert: (Update) Trains are currently bypassing the Thomas Rd/Central Ave station. Eastbound trains are arriving on the westbound side platforms at Encanto/Central and McDowell/Central. #vmservice #phxtraffic — Valley Metro (@valleymetro) September 5, 2021

Police say the death does not appear to be suspicious at this time, but an investigation remains ongoing.

No other details were provided.

The exact cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Medical Examiner.