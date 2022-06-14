Phoenix officer shot near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road

PHOENIX — A Phoenix officer was shot during an incident in a West Valley neighborhood Tuesday.

Police say the incident occurred near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road around noon.

The officer was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to officials.

Further information was not immediately available.

Phoenix Police officer rushed to hospital after being shot on duty in the area of 39th Avenue and Baseline. Active scene. Please avoid the area for your safety. PIO in route to scene. pic.twitter.com/pn8Wdw2biU — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) June 14, 2022

