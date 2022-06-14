Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro News

Actions

Phoenix officer shot near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road

43rd Avenue and Baseline Road
KNXV
43rd Avenue and Baseline Road
Posted at 12:33 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 15:41:47-04

PHOENIX — A Phoenix officer was shot during an incident in a West Valley neighborhood Tuesday.

Police say the incident occurred near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road around noon.

The officer was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to officials.

Further information was not immediately available.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Welcome Javier Soto to ABC15!