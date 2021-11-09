Phoenix names first director of Office of Accountability and Transparency

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix has announced the first Director of the Office of Accountability and Transparency (OAT), which will investigate police officer conduct.

Roger Smith was named director Monday, chosen out of three finalists for the position.

Smith currently leads the Office of Professional Standards for the city of Cleveland which investigates 200-300 allegations of misconduct against Cleveland police officers annually.

City officials say Smith also spent nearly a decade as Counsel for the New York City’s Civilian Complaint Review Board.

The creation of OAT was approved earlier this year. The office will investigate police misconduct and launch investigations into complaints against officers and instances of the use of force.

“The new office may also provide recommendations for training, policy, and disciplinary actions,” the city said.

Smith will begin his role on Dec. 6. Read more about him from the city’s website here.