Phoenix improves in latest U.S. News Best Places to Live rankings

PHOENIX — The Phoenix metro jumped 13 spots in the prestigious 2021-2022 U.S. News Best Places to Live rankings, landing at No. 40 this year.

The latest report, released Tuesday, cited the Valley’s job market, its relatively low cost of living, its “ample opportunities to play,” as well as, of course, its abundant sunshine.

The bump in the rankings was a reversal from two straight years when the city dropped in the rankings. Last year, Phoenix had fallen 27 spots to No. 53 from No. 26 the year earlier. The Valley is still significantly down from the No. 19 spot it occupied in 2018.

The report assesses the nation’s 150 most populous metros, with primary consideration going to affordability, job prospects and desirability. Quality of life and net migration ratings were also factored in, as were the results of a public survey of thousands of people looking into what matters to them in a place to live.

On its scorecard, Phoenix’s highest marks were for net migration, for which it scored 7.8 out of 10, and desirability, for which it scored 7.3.

The metro’s job market earned it a 6.8 score, its value was 6.6 and its quality of life was 6.1.

