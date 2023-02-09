Watch Now
Phoenix fire crews extinguish two business fires overnight

PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters extinguished two large fires at separate businesses overnight.

Firefighters were dispatched to an A/C refrigeration company on 19th and Peoria avenues at around 3 a.m.

The smoke was first noticed by a passing driver who called 911. Crews arrived at the scene and entered the building to extinguish the fire.

The cause is unclear but Phoenix Fire investigators are investigating.

At the same time, a second fire call was made in the area of 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road at a storage unit facility.

Upon arrival, crews noticed smoke coming from several storage units. They were able to contain the fire and tried to save as much property as possible.

Fire investigators are looking for the cause of the flames.

No injuries have been reported in either incident.

