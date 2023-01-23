Phoenix Chamber launches another round of mentorship program

PHOENIX — The Greater Phoenix Chamber launched another round of its mentorship program this month.

The program pairs up young professionals with an accomplished leader in the Valley as a mentor.

The purpose is for mentors to provide one-on-one insight and advice to their mentees to help them grow and reach their goals, both personally and professionally.

The program is through the Chamber's Valley Young Professionals group, which is an automatic benefit for employers who are Chamber members for their employees ages 25-39.

The mentorship program is a separate program through VYP that members must apply for. A mentee will fill out an application and depending on the number of mentors that year, could be paired up based on skills, interests, industries, etc.

A mentor can advise on anything from leadership skills and career advancement advice, to expanding your network and exploring your passion and purpose.

To find out if your employer is a member of the Greater Phoenix Chamber, visit their website.

Even if your employer is not a member, you can still sign up for an annual VYP membership for $150, which allows access to the group's monthly events as well.