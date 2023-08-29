Phoenix bans chains to tie up dogs, makes changes to animal shelter ordinance

PHOENIX — Pet owners should be aware of two new updates to Phoenix’s Animal Cruelty Ordinance.

The City of Phoenix announced Tuesday that the city council passed revisions of ordinances regarding adequate shelter and types of restraints.

The first major change more specifically defines what types of shelter an animal is required to have. It now reads:

“Adequate shelter means any natural or artificial cover accessible to an animal throughout the year, which is structurally sound, maintained in good repair to protect the animal from injury, and of sufficient size to permit the animal to enter, stand, turn around and lie down in a natural manner. Adequate shelter must protect the animal from extreme weather conditions, have adequate ventilation and drainage, and maintained in a manner which minimizes the risk of disease, investigations, or parasites.”

Animal owners are also now banned from using chains as tethers. Those who use chains can be cited for Unlawful Restraint of a Dog, the city says.

The new ordinance now reads:

“Restraint means a rope, tether, leash, cable, or other device OTHER THAN A CHAIN that attaches a dog to a stationary object or trolley system.”

Phoenix Police Department said on X, formerly known as Twitter, Tuesday that residents can call the department's non-emergency number at 602-262-6151 to make a report of an animal without adequate shelter.

