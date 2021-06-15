Watch
Phoenix airport, TSA officials say as passengers return, so do security delays

Allie Barton/Cronkite News File
After a pandemic-induced lull, passengers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport started returning last year, as seen in this September photo. With traffic now approaching levels of previous years, officials say travelers should be prepared for longer check-in times and take precautions.
Posted at 8:46 AM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 11:46:26-04

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is filling up with more travelers this summer, with more than 4.8 million passengers boarding flights there in the past four months alone, according to a report published on the airport’s website.

Due to the low volume of travelers at the height of the pandemic, getting through security and the preboarding process was quick and easy. But today, the process is a bit more difficult, according to Patricia Mancha, a media Transportation Security Administration spokesperson.

“During the pandemic, if anyone traveled they saw no lines. It was a quick process. That’s not the case anymore,” Mancha said.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit American travelers hard in 2020 and early 2021. In addition to lockdowns and people’s health concerns over travel, government-issued bans on travel to countries such as Iran, China, the United Kingdom, Brazil, South Africa and most recently, India.

According to Sky Harbor officials, 2020 had a total of around 21 million travelers, compared to the more than 40 million who traveled through the airport in every other year in the decade.

