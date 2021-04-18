PD: Woman hurt in shooting at Celebrity Theatre outdoor concert

PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting at a packed outdoor concert Saturday night at Celebrity Theatre.

Police arrived at the Celebrity Theatre parking lot concert near 32nd and Van Buren streets after receiving reports of a shooting during "Smurkchella," an event featuring rapper Lil Durk and others.

Videos on social media showed concert-goers running from the area and police on scene after the incident.

Police at the scene told ABC15 a woman at the front of the stage was grazed in the leg by a gunshot during the show. Another person reportedly suffered scrapes while trying to climb a fence and run from the area.

Police say they do not have a suspect in custody.

Further details surrounding this incident are not yet known at this time.