PD: Suspect is 'down' after officer involved shooting

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have confirmed officers were involved in a shooting Saturday afternoon near 39th Avenue and Cactus Road.

Information provided is minimal, though police say no officers were injured and a "suspect is down."

Officer involved shooting at 39th Avenue and Cactus Road. No injuries to officers and suspect is down. No one is outstanding. PIO will be enroute. Please follow for further details. pic.twitter.com/piIoglYP8a — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) September 11, 2022

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and ABC15.com for the latest updates.