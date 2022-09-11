Watch Now
PD: Suspect is 'down' after officer involved shooting

Phoenix Police
ABC15
Phoenix Police
Posted at 5:24 PM, Sep 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-10 20:24:53-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have confirmed officers were involved in a shooting Saturday afternoon near 39th Avenue and Cactus Road.

Information provided is minimal, though police say no officers were injured and a "suspect is down."

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and ABC15.com for the latest updates.

