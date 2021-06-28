Watch
PD: Suspect arrested after Phoenix teen killed by stray bullet

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 11:18 AM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 14:36:40-04

PHOENIX — Police say a man has been arrested in connection to the death of a Phoenix teen who was killed by a stray bullet last week.

Officers were called to a home near 48th Street and Broadway Road around 8:15 p.m. Friday when the shooting occurred.

Police said the victim, 15-year-old Graciela Molina, was sitting inside her second-story bedroom when a bullet came from outside the home and struck her.

Court documents say Molina was struck in the neck and later died at the hospital. The teen's father and her 11-year-old sister were also in the bedroom when the shooting happened, police said.

Court documents say police arrested 35-year-old Fernando Pina on Sunday after a witness came forward with information on the incident.

The witness told police they saw Pina walk to a block wall and shoot a black handgun several times before returning to his home.

The block wall separated the vacant lot and the neighborhood. According to police, three shell casings were found at the lot.

Police said Pina admitted to owning weapons, but told police he did not shoot one the night Molina was killed.

Court documents say officers found a Glock and a spent shelling casing inside a car Pina reportedly drove.

It is unknown why Pina was shooting in the vacant lot.

Police said Molina was not believed to be a targeted victim.

Pina is facing multiple charges that include reckless manslaughter, endangerment, and discharge of a firearm in city limits.

He is facing a $750,000 bond and will appear in court for a preliminary hearing on July 7.

Phoenix police will be holding a press conference to discuss the case on Monday at 11:30 a.m.

