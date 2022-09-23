PD: Person hospitalized after shooting involving Phoenix officers

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say officers were involved in a shooting in the area of Interstate 17 and Greenway Road Thursday night.

One person has been transported to the hospital, according to police. That person's injuries are currently unknown.

No other injuries have been reported as a result of this shooting.

Police describe the situation as an "active scene," but what led up to the shooting is unknown.

Phoenix police are working an active scene in the area of 24th Ave and Greenway Rd, Shots have been fired. Please avoid the area for your safety. Follow this thread for information. pic.twitter.com/DUE5Tz5IRx — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) September 23, 2022

Police ask that the public avoid the area.

Greenway Road has been closed from I-17 to 23rd Avenue.

This is an ongoing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates.