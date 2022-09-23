Watch Now
PD: Person hospitalized after shooting involving Phoenix officers

No officer injuries reported
Posted at 8:18 PM, Sep 22, 2022
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say officers were involved in a shooting in the area of Interstate 17 and Greenway Road Thursday night.

One person has been transported to the hospital, according to police. That person's injuries are currently unknown.

No other injuries have been reported as a result of this shooting.

Police describe the situation as an "active scene," but what led up to the shooting is unknown.

Police ask that the public avoid the area.

Greenway Road has been closed from I-17 to 23rd Avenue.

This is an ongoing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates.

