Partially paralyzed dog hit by car in need of help

PHOENIX — A Valley rescue that cares for a partially paralyzed dog is asking for help.

The Heart2Heart rescue is currently caring for a pup that was hit by two cars. The pup was taken in by volunteers with the Phoenix Animal Care Coalition or PACC 911, his story was shared with all their partnering rescue organizations.

Breanna Egan, founder of Heart2Heart saw the Chihuahua's story and immediately jumped into action.

"He made my heart melt. The story definitely made me think that I was maybe going to be getting this sad dog that was in a lot of pain. But really, he's been happy the entire time we've had him," said Egan.

The rescue has named the dog Wall-E, after the robot with wheels, as the pup can often be seen scooting around on his specially made wheelchair.

Egan said Wall-E was about 3 years old he loved to play fetch, even with just two legs. He was still getting accustomed to using his new set of wheels.

After getting hit by the cars, Wall-E's owners were unable to pay for his medical expenses, so his legs never received the treatment and care they needed. Now, Heart2Heart has Wall-E enrolled in physical therapy.

Veterinarians say his legs will get stronger and he may be able to walk again.

Egan said they hoped to plead with the community to help raise $1,300 dollars for a specialized advanced therapy program that would include swimming and electrode therapy, to help get Wall-E's legs stronger.

"He just can't stand for very long now, and it's not a normal stand. He is very shaky," said Egan.

In addition to raising funds, the Heart2Heart rescue also hoped to find Wall-E a new foster home with a family committed to taking him in for his therapy sessions.

If you would like to help, please reach out to the Heart2Heart animal rescue at (623) 688-8796. You can make a donation here: Donate - Heart 2 Heart Animal Rescue.