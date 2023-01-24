Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro News

Actions

Overnight hit-and-runs leave several injured in Phoenix

A pedestrian was hit by a car near 27th Avenue and Durango early Tuesday morning.
Posted at 9:06 AM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 11:06:48-05

PHOENIX — Phoenix Police Department is investigating two separate hit-and-run collisions in Phoenix.

A man and woman were struck by a vehicle on their motorcycle on 111th Avenue and Camelback Road late Monday night. Both victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for a red car that left the area prior to units arriving. The vehicle has not been located.

Additionally, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on 27th Avenue and Durango Street at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Witnesses in the area say the driver was crossing a green light and had the right of way when the victim stepped onto the roadway. The victim, an adult male, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the vehicle left the scene and has not been located.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get all the resources, tips, and tools you need to sort the facts from misinformation.