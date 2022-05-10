Operation April Fool's targets alleged child sex crimes, human trafficking across the Valley

PHOENIX — Operation April Fool’s has landed 29 men across the Valley behind bars.

The operation was an undercover that targeted the demand for child sex crimes and human trafficking.

It was an effort by the Phoenix Police Department Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) Unit which teamed with police departments in Mesa, Chandler, Scottsdale, Glendale, Surprise, and AZ Department of Public Safety, FBI, HSI, and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

Throughout the operation period, undercover detectives placed ads on websites commonly sought out by people seeking illegal sex acts, authorities said in a statement.

The suspects allegedly solicited and/or brokered deals for various sex acts and were then arrested.

This type of operation is a routine operation by the Phoenix Police Department in an effort to reduce the demand that fuels child sex trafficking and exploitation of children in the Valley.

The following suspects solicited various sex acts and were arrested:

Moses Angel Compian, 28 - Chandler PD Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor, Furnishing Harmful Items to a Minor

Christopher Rodriguez, 49 - Surprise PD Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor, Money Laundering

Ermino Camilo-Sanchez, 27 - Phoenix PD Child Sex Trafficking, Money Laundering

Robert Armendariz, 52 - Chandler PD Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation

Jose Orozco, 21- Scottsdale PD Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Aggravated Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation

Kevin Bock 56, - Scottsdale PD Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor

Lional Jim, 33 - Mesa PD Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor, Money Laundering

Ernest Villa, 41 - Chandler PD Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor

Jan Michalecko, 66 - Phoenix PD Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Money Laundering

Angel Emilio Bowen, 23 Phoenix PD Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Money Laundering

Joseph Michael Robinson, 33 - Mesa PD Child Sex Trafficking, Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sexual conduct with a Minor

Jonathan D Rogers, 34 - Mesa PD Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Money Laundering

James Ervin Fulton, 56 - Mesa PD Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor, Money Laundering

Sebastian Valencio, 37 - Scottsdale PD Aggravated Luring of a Minor of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor

Jesus DeLeon, 30 - Scottsdale PD Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor

Ian Douglas, 35 - Scottsdale PD Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor

Joseph LaLicata, 28 - Phoenix PD Child Sex Trafficking, Money Laundering

Willie Guadron, 30 - Surprise PD Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Money Laundering, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Franklin Meza, 33 - DPS Child Sex Trafficking, Money Laundering and Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation

Daniel Dorame Valenzuela, 34 - Chandler PD Child Sex Trafficking, Aggravated Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor, Furnishing Harmful Items to a Minor

Bryan Gutierrez, 38 - Phoenix PD Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Money Laundering

Robert Avril, 30 - Scottsdale PD Aggravated Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor

Trevor Kim Bartschi, 32 - Scottsdale PD Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor, Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Money Laundering

Jesse Macias, 38 - Scottsdale PD Child Sex Trafficking, Aggravated Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor

Alexis Blue Juan, 30 - Mesa PD Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor

Sergio Moran, 42 - Chandler PD Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor

Hessie Stewart, 28 - Chandler PD Pandering, Attempted Control of an Illegal Enterprise

Carl Gibson, 60 - Surprise PD Child Sex Trafficking, Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor

Aram Cheesebrow, 44 - Scottsdale PD Aggravated Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Resisting Arrest