Operation April Fool's targets alleged child sex crimes, human trafficking across the Valley

PHOENIX — Operation April Fool’s has landed 29 men across the Valley behind bars.
The operation was an undercover that targeted the demand for child sex crimes and human trafficking.
It was an effort by the Phoenix Police Department Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) Unit which teamed with police departments in Mesa, Chandler, Scottsdale, Glendale, Surprise, and AZ Department of Public Safety, FBI, HSI, and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.
Throughout the operation period, undercover detectives placed ads on websites commonly sought out by people seeking illegal sex acts, authorities said in a statement.
The suspects allegedly solicited and/or brokered deals for various sex acts and were then arrested.
This type of operation is a routine operation by the Phoenix Police Department in an effort to reduce the demand that fuels child sex trafficking and exploitation of children in the Valley.
The following suspects solicited various sex acts and were arrested:
Moses Angel Compian, 28 - Chandler PD Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor, Furnishing Harmful Items to a Minor
Christopher Rodriguez, 49 - Surprise PD Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor, Money Laundering
Ermino Camilo-Sanchez, 27 - Phoenix PD Child Sex Trafficking, Money Laundering
Robert Armendariz, 52 - Chandler PD Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation
Jose Orozco, 21- Scottsdale PD Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Aggravated Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation
Kevin Bock 56, - Scottsdale PD Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor
Lional Jim, 33 - Mesa PD Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor, Money Laundering
Ernest Villa, 41 - Chandler PD Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor
Jan Michalecko, 66 - Phoenix PD Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Money Laundering
Angel Emilio Bowen, 23 Phoenix PD Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Money Laundering
Joseph Michael Robinson, 33 - Mesa PD Child Sex Trafficking, Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sexual conduct with a Minor
Jonathan D Rogers, 34 - Mesa PD Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Money Laundering
James Ervin Fulton, 56 - Mesa PD Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor, Money Laundering
Sebastian Valencio, 37 - Scottsdale PD Aggravated Luring of a Minor of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor
Jesus DeLeon, 30 - Scottsdale PD Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor
Ian Douglas, 35 - Scottsdale PD Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor
Joseph LaLicata, 28 - Phoenix PD Child Sex Trafficking, Money Laundering
Willie Guadron, 30 - Surprise PD Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Money Laundering, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Franklin Meza, 33 - DPS Child Sex Trafficking, Money Laundering and Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation
Daniel Dorame Valenzuela, 34 - Chandler PD Child Sex Trafficking, Aggravated Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor, Furnishing Harmful Items to a Minor
Bryan Gutierrez, 38 - Phoenix PD Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Money Laundering
Robert Avril, 30 - Scottsdale PD Aggravated Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor
Trevor Kim Bartschi, 32 - Scottsdale PD Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor, Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Money Laundering
Jesse Macias, 38 - Scottsdale PD Child Sex Trafficking, Aggravated Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor
Alexis Blue Juan, 30 - Mesa PD Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor
Sergio Moran, 42 - Chandler PD Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor
Hessie Stewart, 28 - Chandler PD Pandering, Attempted Control of an Illegal Enterprise
Carl Gibson, 60 - Surprise PD Child Sex Trafficking, Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor
Aram Cheesebrow, 44 - Scottsdale PD Aggravated Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Resisting Arrest