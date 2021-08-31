Online dashboard shows how federal relief funding is being spent around Maricopa County

PHOENIX — How are millions of dollars of federal funding being spent around the Valley? A new data dashboard allows residents to see just where the money is going.

Maricopa County received nearly $835 million dollars in federal funds through the CARES Act and American Rescue Plan Act. Funds from both are set to benefit housing, businesses, families, health, and safety resources.

An up-to-date website shows that over $4 million has been spent out of the $435 million American Rescue Plan Act funds.

See how American Rescue Plan Act funds are being allocated in Maricopa County here.

Maricopa County

See how CARES Act funds are being allocated in Maricopa County here.

The dashboard states all CARES Act funds have been dispersed:

