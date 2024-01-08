One man killed, another hurt in shooting during reported home burglary in Phoenix

PHOENIX — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting during a reported burglary in Phoenix late Sunday night.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the area of 35th Avenue and Bell Road.

Phoenix police officers were dispatched to a home for a residential burglary call after someone reported hearing something in their backyard.

Officers found two men at the scene with gunshot wounds. One of them died at the scene and the second was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information has been released.