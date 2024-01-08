Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro News

Actions

One man killed, another hurt in shooting during reported home burglary in Phoenix

The investigation is ongoing
Phoenix police are investigating two separate scenes with reported shootings overnight.
35th ave and bell shooting
Posted at 7:07 AM, Jan 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08 09:07:13-05

PHOENIX — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting during a reported burglary in Phoenix late Sunday night.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the area of 35th Avenue and Bell Road.

Phoenix police officers were dispatched to a home for a residential burglary call after someone reported hearing something in their backyard.

Officers found two men at the scene with gunshot wounds. One of them died at the scene and the second was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information has been released.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61