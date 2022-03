PHOENIX — One man was shot and killed early Sunday morning near Claremont Street and Black Canyon Highway.

Phoenix police say they found 34-year-old Michael Miles with a gunshot wound at an apartment complex courtyard.

Paramedics pronounced Miles dead on scene, according to police.

Police were unable to identify any suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Phoenix Police Department or contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.