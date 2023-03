PHOENIX — Police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead in Phoenix early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Officers arrived at the scene after receiving a "shots fired" call and found two men with gunshot wounds. One of the men died from his injuries and another is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.

It’s not clear whether police are looking for anyone in connection to the shooting.