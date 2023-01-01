One dead, another injured after shooting on I-10 Sunday morning

PHOENIX — One person has died and another is hospitalized after being shot at on the I-10 early Sunday morning.

Just before 2:30 a.m., police were called to a restaurant near the I-10 and University Drive for reports of a shooting.

When on scene, authorities located two men with gunshot wounds.

Officials discovered that the two men had been driving on the I-10 eastbound when their car was shot at.

The driver then pulled off the freeway and parked at the restaurant.

Both were taken to the hospital for their injuries and one was later pronounced dead.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting or where exactly the shooting occurred on the I-10.

Police have not provided any suspect information at this time.