Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro News

Actions

Officers looking for information after deadly shooting near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road

A large police investigation took place overnight near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road.
35th ave and greenway shooting
Posted at 12:47 PM, Apr 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-02 16:04:50-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are asking for the community's help after a 21-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to investigate reports of shots fired in the area of 35th Avenue and Greenway Road around 1 a.m.

At a business area, they found Zyion Parker with gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are looking for information about what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police, or to remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers).

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems