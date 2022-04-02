Officers looking for information after deadly shooting near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are asking for the community's help after a 21-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to investigate reports of shots fired in the area of 35th Avenue and Greenway Road around 1 a.m.

At a business area, they found Zyion Parker with gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are looking for information about what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police, or to remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers).