PHOENIX — A woman was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a house fire Tuesday evening.

Phoenix fire officials say the fire began around 7 p.m. near Cave Creek Beardsley roads.

Fire crews say they found a home with heavy smoke and flames.

The woman, whose age and identity have not been released, was treated by paramedics on scene.

It is unknown what led to the fire and how the woman was injured.

The investigation remains ongoing.