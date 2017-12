PHOENIX - Police are searching for a driver after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Phoenix on Friday night.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, just before 6:30 p.m., officers responded to 15th and Peoria avenues for a report of an injured person.

As officers arrived, they determined that an adult woman had been struck by a vehicle that had fled the area.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died.

She has not been identified at this time.

Police say a vehicle's bumper was left at the scene, which detectives determined belongs to a 2011 Dodge Charger.

If you have any information on this collision, you are asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, you can remain anonymous.