Woman hospitalized, others treated for heat-related illnesses at Arizona Jazz Festival

Posted at 4:57 PM, Oct 21, 2023
PHOENIX — A woman was taken to the hospital and two others were treated for heat-related illnesses at the Arizona Jazz Festival Saturday.

Fire officials say they were called to the area of 56th Street and Deer Valley Drive just after 3:30 p.m., where the Arizona Jazz Festival was being held.

A woman was hospitalized in stable condition. The other two patients were treated at the scene but did not require hospitalization.

Officials say firefighters will remain at the festival in case more people require treatment for heat-related issues.

Temperatures on Saturday are forecasted to reach 102°.

