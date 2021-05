PHOENIX — A woman has been hospitalized after being shot near 32nd Street and Bell Road Sunday afternoon.

Officials say at around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the area for a shooting.

Authorities found a woman with a gunshot wound who was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a female suspect was located in an apartment with initial information indicating there was a physical fight before the shooting happened.

An investigation remains ongoing.