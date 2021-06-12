Woman found dead after house fire near 64th Street and Greenway Parkway

PHOENIX — Phoenix fire officials say a woman was found dead following a house fire near 64th Street and Greenway Road Saturday morning.

Fire crews responded to reports of smoke coming from a bedroom window of a home in the area.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and began to battle the flames.

During a search of the home, firefighters found the body of a woman who had died, said officials.

A second woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition for minor smoke inhalation.

No other details were provided at this time.

An investigation is underway.