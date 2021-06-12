Woman found dead after house fire near 64th Street and Greenway Parkway

PHOENIX — Phoenix fire officials say a woman was found dead following a house fire near 64th Street and Greenway Road Saturday morning.
Fire crews responded to reports of smoke coming from a bedroom window of a home in the area.
Firefighters arrived at the scene and began to battle the flames.
During a search of the home, firefighters found the body of a woman who had died, said officials.
A second woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition for minor smoke inhalation.
No other details were provided at this time.
An investigation is underway.