Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsNorth Phoenix News

Actions

Woman found dead after house fire near 64th Street and Greenway Parkway

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15 Arizona
Fatal House Fire on Carolina Avenue
Posted at 8:43 AM, Jun 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-12 12:35:06-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix fire officials say a woman was found dead following a house fire near 64th Street and Greenway Road Saturday morning.

Fire crews responded to reports of smoke coming from a bedroom window of a home in the area.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and began to battle the flames.

During a search of the home, firefighters found the body of a woman who had died, said officials.

A second woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition for minor smoke inhalation.

No other details were provided at this time.

An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate to the ABC15 summer water drive to help Arizona families