Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsNorth Phoenix News

Actions

Woman critical, man also hurt after stabbing near 23rd Avenue and Deer Valley Road

items.[0].image.alt
KNXV
Deer Valley stabbing
Posted at 10:18 AM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 13:39:14-04

PHOENIX — Two people were injured in a stabbing in north Phoenix Friday morning.

Phoenix Fire Department officials were called to a home near 23rd Avenue and Deer Valley Road around 10 a.m.

One patient, a woman in her 30s, was taken from the scene with critical wounds. A man around the same age is said to have suffered injuries as well, but is in stable condition.

Officials say this incident involved a barricade situation, but it has since been resolved by officers.

Police say the man was detained and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV