Woman critical, man also hurt after stabbing near 23rd Avenue and Deer Valley Road

PHOENIX — Two people were injured in a stabbing in north Phoenix Friday morning.

Phoenix Fire Department officials were called to a home near 23rd Avenue and Deer Valley Road around 10 a.m.

One patient, a woman in her 30s, was taken from the scene with critical wounds. A man around the same age is said to have suffered injuries as well, but is in stable condition.

Officials say this incident involved a barricade situation, but it has since been resolved by officers.

Police say the man was detained and the investigation is ongoing.