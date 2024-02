PHOENIX — A staple in the Sunnyslope community is closing its doors.

St. Vincent de Paul's Sunnyslope Dining Hall is closing for good Friday.

The hall has served thousands of people in the community for decades.

But the closure doesn't mean SVdP is reducing its resources to try and help those in need.

