Volunteers feed Maryvale homeless on Christmas

PHOENIX — A local nonprofit fed hundreds of homeless people during a special outreach event on Christmas.

The group Guarded Hope goes out once a month during the winter to feed homeless people in the Phoenix metro area.

They also spend the summer months passing out water bottles to people in need.

"The need has grown drastically over the last two years especially with Covid,” said Amanda Wynn, the nonprofit’s founder.

Wynn and several volunteers spent Christmas morning making kits for homeless people in the Maryvale area.

The group also handed out hot chocolate and soup.

"So blessed to be able to have a Christmas that other folks can't have, so whenever you can you got to get out,” said Alafia Long, a radio host volunteering on Saturday.

“It's only going to change if we be the change,” he added.

"And that makes us feel better, so it's our gift -- we get blessed every time we serve somebody,” said Wynn.

If you’re interested in volunteering or donating to the nonprofit, visit their website.