Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsNorth Phoenix News

Actions

VIDEO: High-speed pursuit suspect taken into custody in Phoenix by DPS

items.[0].videoTitle
A pursuit suspect was taken into custody after leading DPS on the I-17, Loop 101, and Phoenix streets.
Posted at 7:56 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 22:56:27-04

PHOENIX — A high-speed pursuit suspect led DPS across three Valley freeways before being stopped at a Phoenix intersection Wednesday evening.

DPS says the driver failed to stop for troopers on the I-10 near milepost 151. Troopers followed the suspect along the I-10, I-17, and Loop 101 before exiting at Cave Creek Road.

MicrosoftTeams-image (63).png

Troopers were eventually able to pin the driver and surround him at Cave Creek and Beardsley.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

DPS says the suspect was traveling at speeds of more than 100 mph during the incident.

The suspect’s identity hasn’t been released.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Phoenix Rising vs. LA Galaxy II Saturday on CW61, streaming on ABC15 app