VIDEO: High-speed pursuit suspect taken into custody in Phoenix by DPS

PHOENIX — A high-speed pursuit suspect led DPS across three Valley freeways before being stopped at a Phoenix intersection Wednesday evening.

DPS says the driver failed to stop for troopers on the I-10 near milepost 151. Troopers followed the suspect along the I-10, I-17, and Loop 101 before exiting at Cave Creek Road.

ABC15

Troopers were eventually able to pin the driver and surround him at Cave Creek and Beardsley.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

DPS says the suspect was traveling at speeds of more than 100 mph during the incident.

The suspect’s identity hasn’t been released.