VIDEO: DPS pursuit ends in rollover crash near I-17 and Thunderbird Road

PHOENIX — Authorities are on scene after a DPS pursuit resulted in a rollover crash near Interstate 17 and Thunderbird Road Monday.

Just before 1 p.m., Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were seen on freeway cameras following a driver heading northbound. It's unknown why troopers began following the van.

Valley freeway cameras showed the pursuit heading north on Interstate 17 and coming to an end on the off-ramp at Thunderbird Road.

ABC15 observed what appeared to be a DPS unit closely following a white van through an intersection and then attempting a PIT maneuver to stop it. This resulted in the trooper bumping the side of the van, causing it to flip over in the dirt.

ABC15

Following the crash, an individual was seen climbing out of the van, who appears to be detained by authorities.

ABC15 has reached out to DPS for more information and will update the story.