Valley counselor who's helped many now needs help of his own after fire destroys home

PHOENIX — Frank White has given so much to his community. Now, the Valley counselor is in need of support himself after a devastating fire at his home.

"I went through a tough time in my life when I got hurt and suffered a broken neck, said White.

White was injured on a job back in 2004.

"I went downhill. I kind of spiraled out of the control for a while. I ran across a program where they helped me get life back together,” added White.

Before Frank started that job he served six years in prison.

Behind bars, he met a peer support worker who pulled him under his wing.

"So, from there, that is where I kind of found my purpose of being able to help other people like myself,” added White.

For 15 years, Frank has helped men and women like him needing support re-entering society.

But, while Frank was working for a transition program in the Valley in late April, his wife called.

"She was very frantic and could not get the words out about what was going on,” added White.

Frank says she called to tell him their house, near 43rd Avenue and Dunlap, was on fire.

"When I saw the fire people throwing all of my stuff out of the front door, it started to hit me,” added White.

Everything they owned and all they had worked for was gone. The cause of the fire is unclear.

Frank's family made it out fine. Fire insurance now has him, his family, and their dog in a hotel across from his job.

In fact, at the company where Frank White works, several people he's helped greatly wanted to share how much they love and appreciate him. They're now rallying others to help Frank recover from the fire.

"I felt honored they would speak on my behalf and spoke very highly of me. For that I will always be honored for it,” added White.

The former prisoners he works with now, have started an online fundraiser to help frank bounce back.

"Right now, I am in papa bear mode and wanting to make sure I can get my family bac into a safe residence. We had a nice home, so I want to continue that mode,” added White.