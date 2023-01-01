Watch Now
Two-year-old girl pulled from pool in north Phoenix overnight

Posted at 6:25 AM, Jan 01, 2023
A two-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being pulled from a pool in north Phoenix overnight.

Officials were called out to a home near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road sometime after midnight Sunday.

When crews arrived, they located a two-year-old girl who was pulled from a backyard pool by family members.

The child was awake and crying, and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

