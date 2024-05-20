Watch Now
Two people found dead inside home near 16th Street and Union Hills Drive Monday

Phoenix police are investigating the deaths
Phoenix Police
Posted at 3:12 PM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 18:12:05-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home near 16th Street and Union Hills Drive.

Officers were called to the home near 14th Place and Kristal Way just before 10 a.m. Monday. Police and firefighters discovered two people inside the home that had died.

Police are investigating the incident but it's unclear what led to their deaths. The identities of the two people are unknown at this time.

