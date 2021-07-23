Two people airlifted from mobile home in New River water rescue

Crews responded to multiple water rescues in New River, including the rescue of two individuals who became stranded in a mobile home on Friday amid heavy monsoon rainfall.

First responders received a report that two people were trapped in a mobile home that was stranded near Central Avenue and Fig Springs Road, which is about 40 miles north of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Water was reportedly coming through the windows and there were concerns that the mobile home was going to flip over in the water, according to officials.

When crews arrived, they encountered multiple high water crossings, making it impossible and unsafe for them to get to the people inside via the ground. Instead, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office's air unit responded and rescued the two people.

Two dogs, however, were lost in the floodwaters, according to Daisy Mountain Fire Department.

Officials said both people did not have any physical injuries

A spokesperson for MCSO confirmed that the agency has received multiple calls in the area due to flooding, but it wasn't immediately clear how many water rescues have happened due to Friday's rainfall.

Authorities are reminding people not to cross flooded roadways, either by foot or vehicle, because it is unsafe or the vehicle could get stuck. Remember, turn around, don't drown.