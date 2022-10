PHOENIX — Two men were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a two vehicle crash Tuesday evening.

Phoenix fire officials say it happened just after 7 p.m. near 43rd Avenue and Greenway Road.

Officials say one of the men was extricated from their car after crashing into an electrical pole.

Fire crews did not say if there were any other injuries or what led to the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

