Two hurt in third-alarm apartment fire in north Phoenix

Jay Rumpf
Posted at 4:23 AM, May 30, 2022
PHOENIX — Two people suffered minor burn injuries during a large apartment fire in north Phoenix overnight.

Crews from Scottsdale, Phoenix, and Glendale were dispatched to the third-alarm blaze near Cave Creek and Bell roads late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Phoenix Fire Department says firefighters arrived at the scene to find an apartment complex under construction fully engulfed in flames.

Two people suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

