PHOENIX - Police say two suspects have been arrested in Wisconsin after the death of a man found in a north Phoenix home last week.

On Friday, Jan. 12, Green Bay Police say they received a call from Phoenix officials regarding a homicide involving a 48-year-old victim, Jon Clarke.

Detectives said they had probable cause to arrest a suspect in the case and believed the suspect was at a home in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

With the help of U.S. Marshalls and Community Police Officers, Green Bay officers executed a Phoenix Police arrest warrant and took the suspect into custody without incident.

The brother of the suspect who was also in the home was arrested for his role in the homicide. A search warrant turned up additional evidence of the crime.

The suspects, 21 and 16 years old are expected to be extradited back to Arizona to face charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery, kidnapping and motor vehicle theft.

The suspects have not yet been identified by police.