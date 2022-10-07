Watch Now
Truck driver hit, killed by passing car along I-17 near Happy Valley Road

Posted at 12:34 PM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 15:46:33-04

PHOENIX — A semi-truck driver was killed Friday morning when a passing vehicle struck him while he was securing his load along Interstate 17.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred before 8 a.m. near Happy Valley Road.

The 18-wheeler had pulled off to the right of the northbound lanes and the driver was outside of the truck when a passing work truck struck him. The driver, who has not yet been named, died at the scene.

DPS says the driver who struck the man stopped past the scene and returned to talk to investigators.

