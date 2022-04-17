Three people struck by vehicle near 19th Ave and Greenway Rd

PHOENIX — Two people are being treated at a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Phoenix.

Early Sunday morning, police were called to the intersection at 19th Avenue and Greenway Road for reports of a crash involving pedestrians.

Police say two men were in the roadway with injuries when officers arrived on the scene.

An officer at the scene tells ABC15 it's believed two men on foot, and one person on a non-electric scooter were crossing against a green light when they were hit by a vehicle.

Phoenix Fire officials say they transported two men, in their 20s and 50s, in critical condition, and a woman in her 40s in stable condition.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating, police said.

An investigation remains underway.