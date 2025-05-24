Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsNorth Phoenix News

Actions

Three people in critical condition after truck crashed into a wall in north Phoenix

Details on what led to the crash are unknown at this time
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Anthem Way serious crash.png
Posted

PHOENIX — Three people are in critical condition after a truck crashed into a wall near 46th Drive and Anthem Way in north Phoenix Friday night.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle had crashed into a wall, with two patients ejected from the vehicle. One other had to be rescued from inside the vehicle. Air15 video from the scene appeared to show a truck that had crashed into a barrier wall.

All three patients (an adult male and two adult females) had to be taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Details on what led to the crash are unknown at this time. No other injuries have been reported.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen