Three people in critical condition after truck crashed into a wall in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — Three people are in critical condition after a truck crashed into a wall near 46th Drive and Anthem Way in north Phoenix Friday night.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle had crashed into a wall, with two patients ejected from the vehicle. One other had to be rescued from inside the vehicle. Air15 video from the scene appeared to show a truck that had crashed into a barrier wall.

All three patients (an adult male and two adult females) had to be taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Details on what led to the crash are unknown at this time. No other injuries have been reported.